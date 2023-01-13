State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

