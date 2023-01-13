State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQT Stock Up 4.7 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

