State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

