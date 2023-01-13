State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

