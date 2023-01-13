State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,715 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,524 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,577 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,608 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 66.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $605,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.9 %

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 43.38.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of 25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of 30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 15.84 and a 52 week high of 86.94.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

