State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 86.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $808,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

