State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.9 %

HUBB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

