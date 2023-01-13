State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.18 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $194.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.54. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

