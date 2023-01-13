State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $4,128,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.21 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

