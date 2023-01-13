State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.16 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

