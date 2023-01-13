State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

