State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of BLDR opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

