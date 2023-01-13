State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,709,000 after buying an additional 653,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

