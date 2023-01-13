State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 562 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Trading Up 1.2 %

POOL opened at $346.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $514.77.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.27.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

