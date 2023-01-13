State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.