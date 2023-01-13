State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 18.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

