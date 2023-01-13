State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,329 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,771 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

AKAM opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

