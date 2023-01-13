State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,534 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 167.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $7,987,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

