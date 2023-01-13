State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

