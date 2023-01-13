Stephen S. Burns Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,858.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lordstown Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.