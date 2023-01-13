StockNews.com Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

ABC stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

