StockNews.com Lowers HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

HTBI stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 21.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $95,183.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.