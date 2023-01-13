StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVAUF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.