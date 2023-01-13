StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVAUF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.