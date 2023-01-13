Strs Ohio Has $157.45 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $157,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

