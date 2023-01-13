Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underweight rating on the stock.
Subaru Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.
Institutional Trading of Subaru
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
