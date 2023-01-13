Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Subaru

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.