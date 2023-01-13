Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 512,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 665,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

MET opened at $71.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

