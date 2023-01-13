Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,414,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.