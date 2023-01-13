Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $264,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

