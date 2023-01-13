Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.