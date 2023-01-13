Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 138 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.84 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

