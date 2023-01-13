Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

