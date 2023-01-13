Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,951,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

WBD stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

