Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.00.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %

SCMWY opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

