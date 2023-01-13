Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.00.
Swisscom Stock Up 0.8 %
SCMWY opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.