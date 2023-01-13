Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

