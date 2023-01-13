Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swissquote Group (SWQGF)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.