Taseko Mines Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$690.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
