TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

