Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $28,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

