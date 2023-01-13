Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Sells $176,376.19 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.1 %

TXRH opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

