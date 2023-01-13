TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$162.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

