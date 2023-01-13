The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

Shares of BK opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

