The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BK opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon
In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.