The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives C$89.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$51.29 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

