The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

