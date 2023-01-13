The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

GAP Stock Up 2.3 %

GPS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.87. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,635 shares of company stock worth $652,752. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

