The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Price Target to SEK 58

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from SEK 55 to SEK 58 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

THQQF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 57.20 to SEK 49 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.