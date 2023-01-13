The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $180.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.83.
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
