The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.71).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

