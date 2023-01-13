The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price to $6.70

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.70 to $6.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

