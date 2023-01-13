The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

