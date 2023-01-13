The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $231.69 Average PT from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

HSY stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.99. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

