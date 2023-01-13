The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

